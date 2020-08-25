Irene M. Murphy



Born: March 13, 1930; in Joliet, IL



Died: July 26, 2020; in Carthage, IL



Irene M. Murphy, 90, died with her eldest daughter at her side on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Carthage Memorial Hospital in Carthage IL.



She was born March 13, 1930 in Joliet IL to Louis and Catherine Svircek Branchaw and graduated Joliet Central High School in 1948. She married John (Bill) William Arnold in 1952 in Joliet and the couple lived close by in Lockport. He died in a job-related accident in 1954. They had two children.



Irene married Myles B Murphy in 1958 and they built a home north of Carthage where Myles was a lifelong resident. Irene and Myles had seven children and raised the clan of nine - working and playing on the farm. The couple loved being high school sports boosters, 4H leaders, and later, snowbirds in Florida. Both devote Catholics, they attended and supported the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage. Myles died in 2003.



She was an active member of the Catholic Women's Club and an Oblate of St Benedict. In the late 1970's she became a licensed real estate broker in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri enjoying that line of work for 18 years.



When Irene wasn't busy caring for others, she loved swimming, soaking up the sun, and creating. As a young woman, she was a haberdasher for her family and friends. At the sewing machine she created homecoming skirts, leisure suites, bridesmaid dresses, and once, faux leopard skin swimsuits for the kids. Throughout her life she was an avid baker. And she painted - much of her work hangs in her home, the family cabin, and one at Carthage Memorial Hospital.



She is survived by her children, Dr. John Arnold (Jean) of Bushnell IL, Kathleen Arnold Sallee (Dan) of Aledo IL, Michael Murphy (JoAnn Peri) of Redding CT, Timothy Murphy (Deanne Warner) of Carthage IL, Myles Martin Murphy (Linda) of St Louis MO, Patrick Murphy of Carthage IL, Margaret Murphy Barnum (Patrick) of Lake Stevens WA, Louis Murphy (Kate) of Chandler AZ, and Irene E Murphy of St Louis MO, her twelve grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren, and two of her siblings, Elizabeth Goodwin of New Lenox IL and Delores Powers (Charles) of Palm Harbor FL.



Three siblings precede her in death, Cecilia Branchaw Salisbury of Joliet IL, Edward Branchaw of New Lenox IL, and Dr. Bernadine Branchaw of Kalamazoo MI and two brother-in-laws, Lester Salisbury of Joliet IL and Thomas Goodwin of New Lenox IL.





