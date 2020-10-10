1/1
Irene M. Schomer
Irene M. Schomer

Irene M. Schomer (nee Sinchak), age 85, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Survived by her children, Paul (Doris) Leadingham, Annette Byington and Roxanne (James) Kezerle; her grandchildren, Lisa, Andrew, Kelly, Amy, Melissa, Rebecca, Cody, Sara and Jacob; her 15 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and her brother, Raymond Sinchak. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schomer; her daughter, Michelle Scheidt; her son in infancy, Joseph; her 14 brothers and sisters and her parents, Michael (Anna) Sinchak.

Private services will be held. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements under the care of Farkas Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
