Irene M. Stofan
Irene M. Stofan, (nee Motta) age 96, of Joliet passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Born June 14, 1923 in Joliet, to Frank and Irene (Peyla) Motta, she was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School, St. Francis Academy, College of St. Francis, and St. Mary's College. She was a founding member of St. Joseph Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Irene is survived by her three loving children, George F. (Mary) Stofan, Irene (Jeffrey) Celander, and Mark (Debby) Stofan, all of Joliet; seven grandchildren, Kathleen Stofan (Edward Young), Joan Stofan (Dustin Vilt), Richard Stofan, Elizabeth (James) Hart, Geoffrey (Aimee) Celander, Stephanie Celander, and Laurel Stofan; ten great grandchildren, Annie and CharlieYoung, Taylor, McKenzie and GeorgeVilt, Aiden Hart, Griffin, Skylar, Nolan and Carson Schultz; one sister, Catherine (William) Hart of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (the late Lucien) Miner of North Carolina and Laura Stofan of Manhattan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband wife of 65 years, George M. Stofan (May 13, 2018); her granddaughter, Kayley Irene Stofan (2004); her parents; her sister, Frances (James) Bossingham; brother-in-law, John Stofan (2018); sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Cuiffini; nephew, Michael Stofan.
The family would like to extend their sincere thank you to Mom?s caregivers, Karen Joda, Thomasine Laib, Tammy Marino and Jenna Wilson for all of their love and compassionate care.
Visitation for Irene will be held privately by the family. All friends and relatives are invited to meet Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago St., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing must be observed and face masks are required. Private family interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Funeral services are under the care of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.