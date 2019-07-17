The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Irene Ortiz Chaves


1930 - 2019
Irene Ortiz Chaves Obituary
Irene Ortiz Chavez

Irene Ortiz Chavez, 88, loving wife of the late, Rogelio Chavez of Wheaton, IL, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 after a long and fulfilling life. She was born on September 17, 1930 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Pauline and Clemente Ortiz. Irene spent most of her career working for Automatic Electric (GTE) in Northlake, IL as a coil winder, quickly moving up the ranks to supervisor and expert trainer. Because of her unique and high level skills, she was subsequently hired as a consultant to serve as a specialty trainer for the company.

Irene was known for her unending generosity to friends and family. She never hesitated to offer a helping hand to anyone in need, a legacy she passed on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.She is survived by her four children, Belinda (Edmund) McGlynn of Lake Forest, IL, Patricia (Rick) Slagle of North Charleston, SC, Edward R. (Lynne) Chavez of Wheaton, IL, and Nina (Steven) Chavez-Adams of Geneva, IL. Irene held a special place in her heart for her seven amazing grandchildren, Michael McGlynn, Kelly (Cortney) Lamb, Candice (Jason) Siersma, Andrew (Tiziana) Chavez, Lisa (Darren) Hubartt, Heather Bishop, Andrea (Pauly) McCoy; 14 great grandchildren, Jack, Morgan, Henry and Charlie McGlynn; Tyler Lamb, Michael and Bella Siersma, Brayden Hubartt, Talyn and Olivia Ambris, Pauly, Levi and Ryder McCoy, Francesca Chavez; and honorary great granddaughter, Charlotte Heintz. Irene also leaves behind three surviving sisters, Mary Castro, Pauline (Joseph) Ramirez and Lori Ortiz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rogelio Chavez (2017); her parents, Pauline and Clemente Ortiz; her brothers, Salvatore and Peter Ortiz; and her sisters, Theresa Lopez (Willie) and Patricia Chaney (Richard).

Visitation for Irene Chavez will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice, 1515 E. Lake Street, Suite 206, Hanover Park, IL 60133 would be appreciated. For information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 17, 2019
