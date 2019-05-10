Irene W. Zdziarski



Irene W. Zdziarski (nee Slaga), age 93, of Shorewood, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family. Irene was born in Berwyn, the daughter of the late Martin and Antonia (nee Wadyl) Slaga. Moving from Chicago in 1959, she relocated to Homer Township then New Lenox, before settling in Shorewood in 1989. Irene retired from the radiology department at St. Joseph Medical Center in 1991, following 25 years of service. She was a member of the Paulites, and a former member of the Council of Catholic Women of St. Jude Parish, New Lenox and the Providence Catholic Mother's Club. Irene was an avid gardener, loved flowers, watching sports and doing puzzles.



Irene is survived by her three children, Susan M. (the late Julian) Scott of LaPorte, IN, Joseph Zdziarski of Shorewood and Carol (Jim) Snikeris of Austin, TX; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Helen Kacprowski of Glen Ellyn; and dear friends, Lin Barr and the Budimier, Landers, Harrison and Sarcletti families. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley A. Zdziarski (1975); her parents; and siblings, Cele Hasibar, Casey Slaga, Kathryn Stec, Walter Slaga and her twin Steven Slaga.



Visitation for Irene W. Zdziarksi will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Enshrinement will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum, Justice. Memorials in her name to Catholic Ministries Annual Appeal Diocese of Joliet (www.jolietdioceseappeal.org) would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 10 to May 12, 2019