|
|
Irmgard Slattery
Irmgard Slattery (nee Hartwig) - passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Age 97. A longtime resident of Joliet, Illinois, Irmgard was born in Albendorf, Germany to the late Franz Joseph Hartwig and Hedwig Elsner Hartwig on June 19, 1922.
Survived by her loving children Joseph Lawrence (Carol) Slattery, Mary Therese (Bill) Stoner, Elizabeth Ann (Dan Riley) Slattery, Monica Marie Slattery, Francis Raymond (Kathy) Slattery, Stephen Anthony Slattery, Robert Martin (D'Ann) Slattery, Catherine Clare (Alun) Marsden, Patrick James (Amy) Slattery, Timothy Joseph (Megan) Slattery; beloved grandchildren Michael, Veronica and Mathew Stoner, Molly, Catherine, Brittagh, Eileen and Clare Riley, Kevin and John Slattery, Kalista Slattery, Owen (Sara) and Jillian Marsden, Jake and Thomas Slattery and Dan, Erin and Quinn Slattery. Also survived by her brother Franz (Gerda) Hartwig("Onkel Franz" and "Tante Gerda") of Wurzburg, Germany.
Preceded her in death by her husband James E. Slattery, her granddaughter Helen Marsden and her sister Edeltraut Hartwig Auer ("Tante Trautel").
Irmgard was a long time parishioner of both the Cathedral of St. Raymond and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet. Trained as a linguist at the University level in Germany, Irmgard mastered several languages and was fluent in German, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Latin. Irmgard was a tremendous reader and had an amazing knowledge of world history. Her immense patience, sense of humor, and her great ability to negotiate and manage conflict peacefully were essential skills in raising 10 children. An avid collector of antiques and an ardent driver of Volkswagens, Irmgard was best known for her gentle disposition, compassion for others, humility and for never raising her voice.
Private family interment was held at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. Funeral arrangements were under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2020