Irven Johnson
Irven Johnson, age 95, of Monticello, IL and formerly of Mendota Hts., MN and Joliet, IL, passed away on June 18, 2019.
Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ida Mae Johnson. Survived by daughters, Debby (Craig) Voigt, Suzy (the late Bill) Cooper and Nancy Johnson; two grandsons and three great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff of Monticello Villas of Holly Brook and Bement Health Care Center for their care and compassion.
Private service to be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on June 21, 2019