The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home - Monticello
215 E. Washington St.
Monticello, IL 61856
217-762-2126
Resources
More Obituaries for IRVEN JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRVEN JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRVEN JOHNSON Obituary
Irven Johnson

Irven Johnson, age 95, of Monticello, IL and formerly of Mendota Hts., MN and Joliet, IL, passed away on June 18, 2019.

Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ida Mae Johnson. Survived by daughters, Debby (Craig) Voigt, Suzy (the late Bill) Cooper and Nancy Johnson; two grandsons and three great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff of Monticello Villas of Holly Brook and Bement Health Care Center for their care and compassion.

Private service to be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now