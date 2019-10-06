|
|
Isabel ann (kinsinger) Lopez
Isabel Lopez, age 86, was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. Formerly of Joliet, Illinois, Isabel made her spiritual journey to see the Lord our God on Monday, September 2, 2019. Paul Lopez, her devoted husband of 63 years, was by her side.
Isabel was a Registered Nurse having graduated from Philadelphia General Hospital in 1954. This is where Isabel met Paul who was in the US Navy submarine division. Paul was stationed in Key West, Florida and was fortunate to be temporarily based in the Navy's in-yard overhaul in Philadelphia. Paul and Isabel fell in love and were married April 14, 1956 at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary, Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. They retired in 1992 to Sarasota, Florida where they enjoyed the sun, beach and visits from their children and grandchildren.
Isabel was a very kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She raised seven wonderful children: Mary Bansemer, Paul Lopez, Lisa Homsey, Ginny Cowan, Stephanie Jarczyk, Kara A'hearn and Chris Lopez. She was grandmother to nineteen grandchildren and great-grandmother to seventeen great-grandchildren.
To honor Isabel's life, a visitation will be held at 9:00am and a Mass at 10:00am, on Friday October 11, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Catholic Church, 604 North Raynor, Joliet, Illinois. A private family ceremony will follow at the Abe Lincoln Veteran's Cemetery.
Isabel's beautiful smile and gentle touch will be missed forever. In lieu of flowers, a donation in honor of Isabel may be made to the .
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019