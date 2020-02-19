|
|
Isabelle Rice
Born: May 9, 1936; in Grenada, MS
Died: February 12, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Isabelle Rice (nee Williams) age 83, passed away February 12, 2020 at Kindred Hospital of Sycamore, IL. She was born May 9, 1936 in Grenada, MS to John Henry and Willie Mae Williams.
Isabelle (Izzy) attended Joliet Public Schools and Joliet Junior College. She was employed at Silver Cross Hospital before being hired at Caterpillar Tractor Company and one of the first Black women to be hired at the company. She retired after thirty years of service.
Izzy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles H. and Ted Williams, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Claude Burton and three nieces.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Rice; son Elliszell, (Ellis) Rice, grandson, Xavier Rice (Emily); great grandson, Khalil Rice; sisters, Rosa Thompson, Leora (Leodies) Jordan, Thelmon (Eddie) Page, Patricia (Charles) Pickens and Rita Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a special niece, Laura Hill.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM -7 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home and Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10 AM - 11AM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 S. Briggs St, Joliet, IL 60433, Pastor Bennie L. Yarbough, Pastor. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Edward Martin, Jr. Officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020