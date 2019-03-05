Isidro Nunez



Isidro Nunez passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Thursday, February 28, 2019. Age 80.



Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ofelia Nunez; his children, Carlos (Teresa) Nunez, Ricardo (Lourdes) Nunez, Juan Ramon (Laura) Nunez, Miguel (Maria) Nunez, Jorge (Fabiola) Nunez, Esperanza (Evaristo) Nunez and Veronica Nunez; his brothers, Jose (Maria Elena) Guzman and Arturo Guzman. His grandchildren, Gustavo, Carlos Jr., Favio, Gabby, Valaria, Camila, Estefania, Adrian, Danny, Alejandro, Eric, Baltazar Jr., Adriana, Armando, Veronica, Guadalupe, Jaime Jr., Bryan, Cesar, Isaac and Itzel; great-grandchildren, Ema, Max, Melissa, Mia and Julian. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Maria Guadalupe Nunez; his daughter, Lourdes Nunez; granddaughter, Merary Nunez; and his grandson, Gustavo Nunez.



Isidro loved baseball, being outdoors especially with his dogs. He was very protective of his children and was a wonderful provider. His family was everything to him, and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.



Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, March 7th at 9:30 A.M. to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M.



For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary