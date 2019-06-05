Iva Ann McClimon



(nee Muller)



Iva McClimon, age 82, of Channahon, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Iva was born on the family farm in Clayton County, IA, where she lived for almost 30 years, residing in Channahon for over 40 years. She retired from Rittof's Restaurant in Channahon in 2003 and was formerly employed as a dental assistant in Muscatine, IA. Iva is a founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Channahon, where she was actively involved. She also made blankets and pillows for active duty service personnel as well as veterans, and was a member of TOPS Illinois #297. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and sewing.



Iva is survived by her son, J.J. (Diane) McClimon of Channahon; her daughter, Kristin (Jonathan) Anderson of Indianola, IA; and nine grandchildren, Grace, Jack, Anna and Tommy McClimon and Ellie, Eden, August, Everett and Abram Anderson. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dedicated friends and neighbors also survive.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry McClimon (2010); her parents, John and Nelda (nee Henning) Muller; her sister, LaVonne Christianson (2011); and her brother, John Henry Muller (2018).



Visitation for Iva McClimon will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Iva will Lie in State Friday, June 7, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 25050 W. Eames Street, Channahon, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Ben Ingelson officiating. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Resurrection Lutheran Church would be appreciated.