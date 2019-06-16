Home

Iva Lois Collins (nee Self), age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of First Assembly of God in Joliet, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis H. Collins; her parents, James Henry and Lillie Belle Norris Self; 11 brothers and sisters; one grandson, Matthew G. Smith and her very loyal pet Harley L. Collins.

She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia E. Smith of Plainfield, IL; two sons, Rickey Lee Smith (Wilma) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Ronnie G. Smith (Cheryl) of Shorewood, IL; eight grandchildren, Ryan L. Smith (Michelle), Kristy Smith (Juni), Nicole M. Oleszko (Mike), Kelly L. Blackmon (Edgar), Joshua L. Smith (Skye), Skye E. Bergeson, Trace A. Simon, and Caitlyn E. Simon; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, a loving sister, Ruby L. Garland and a very special loving nephew and niece, Terry Ray Swithin, Adam Swithin and Beverly May Swithin.

Visitation will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park II (Hills of Rest Cemetery).

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019
