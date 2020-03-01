|
|
Ivan L. Peterson
Born: December 26, 1936; in Lockport, IL
Died: February 20, 2020; in Lockport, IL
Ivan L. "Pete" Peterson passed away in his Lockport, IL home on February 20, 2020 at the age of 83. A lifelong resident, Ivan was born in his parent's Lockport home on December 26, 1936.
Ivan spent his working days at Nelson Tree Service, Thomas Steel, and Ceeco Steel. Affectionately known as Pete by his friends, he was a lifelong member of the "Church of The Bucket," also known as Roxy Lido Tavern, where sermons were delivered regularly by Louis and Len Pesavento. After Roxy's closed, he was often spotted at the in Lockport. He enjoyed cruising around "the big city" in his classic cars and pickup truck, spending time with family, and drinking milkshakes with his friend, Gordy.
Ivan is survived by: his son, Raymond R. Peterson; his granddaughter, Melissa (Larry) Pennuto; his great-grandchildren, Cecilia & Janina Christman, Giovanni & Lorenzo Pennuto; his sister-in-law, Arlene Peterson; his nieces, Lynda (Larry Chapman) Peterson and Debbie (Lee) Reynolds; his special niece, Tina (Steve) Frazier; and several grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and friends. Ivan was also survived by his former wife, Lila Peterson, who passed away just a few hours after him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marcella (Vetter) Peterson, and his siblings, Lois Sherman, Robert "Bobby" Peterson, and Emmett Peterson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will hold a memorial luncheon at the Pennuto residence in Joliet on March 22, 2020 from noon-4 p.m. For more information, please contact the family via email at [email protected]
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 1, 2020