Ivar Gill
Ivar Gill age 60 of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Joliet, IL. Passed away peacefully July 25, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Chandler, AZ after a brief battle with brain tumors.
Survived by brother, Dave (Julie) Gill, sister, Cindy Robinson. Niece Laura (Tom) Boczar, nephew Erik Gill, Special friend, Katie Mackay. Preceded in death by his parents Sid Gill and "Gee" (Sandberg) Gill Graduated from Plainfield High School. Served in the US Navy. Per his wishes cremation was accorded.
Special thanks to Mark Murphy and Debbie Moon.
Service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 11:30 AM .
A Celebration of Life will be an Open House Sunday, Sept 8th from 12:00 - 4:00 PM at 3121 Westgate Ln, Joliet. Memorials to Hospice of the Valley-Dobson Home 1188 N. Dobson Rd. Chandler, AZ 85224
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 5, 2019