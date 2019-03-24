Ivor W. Fox



Ivor W. Fox born: November 15, 1942 and passed away surrounded by his family on March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels in Joliet, IL.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Rhonda (Joe) Casagrande; cherished grand-daughter, Grier; dear sister Bette (Bill); fond sisters-in-law, Nancy Fox, Caroline A. Fox, and Ruth (Steve) Schuler; numerous nieces and nephews; and Cheryl Fox.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Muriel (nee Cecil) Fox; and siblings, Gilbert Jr., Donald,Charles, and Thomas; and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Fox).



Ivor learned the auto body trade (auto body painter) at New Lenox Auto Body from 1962-65, then went to work for Cooley Brothers Auto Body in Bradley 1965 - 67. He owned and operated Fox Auto Body Shop/ Fox Towing & Storage in Wilton Center ( Manhattan) Il. 1968-2015. Ivor had a close relationship with the local fire and police department, assisting them with towing and providing cars for training purposes. He enjoyed building and flying Model airplanes and talking to different people all over the world on his HAM radio. Ivor was fond of his home in Lake of the Ozarks, fishing, boating, and especially spending time with family and friends.



The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon. Interment private.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Angels 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435 or Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Water Stone Cir, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated.



Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or



Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019