Jack Charles Wagner



Jack Charles Wagner, age 94, of Shorewood and Joliet, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Manteno Veterans Home.



Born February 22, 1925 in Joliet, to the late John and Orpha (nee Farmer) Wagner, he was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1943. Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Navy during WWII serving in the Solomon Islands, and was a member of Stone City Post #2199 VFW. He retired from Commonwealth Edison after 35 years of service.



Jack was a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was active in the lives of his family. He was a hard worker and loved fishing, hunting, golfing (with three hole-in-ones) and following the Cubs. He will be fondly remembered and missed by his family and many friends.



Surviving are his loving children, Paula Saenz of Shorewood and Craig Wagner of Park Ridge; three grandchildren, Kaitlin Rae (Mike) Stone, Jack Darrin Wagner and Christine Ann Wagner; one great-grandson, Logan Robert LaFevre; son-in-law, David Saenz; daughter-in-law, Laura Wagner; and two half-sisters, Lois (the late Leonard) Perretta, and Beverly (the late Richard) Suhadolc.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlene Ann (nee Bly) Wagner (May 1, 2012); his parents; one sister, Phoebe (Kenneth) Sass; his beloved niece, Nancy Sass-Esco; and one half-sister, Coral (John) Machias.



Services for Jack Wagner will be private. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Manteno Veterans Home, 1 Veteran's Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 or Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2019