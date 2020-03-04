The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Jack D. Barnes


1942 - 2020
Jack D. Barnes

Jack D. Barnes, age 77 of Romeoville, IL, formerly of Champaign, IL, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Barnes; loving father of Dee (Lou) Chiodo, John (Susan) Barnes and Kevin Barnes; devoted grandfather of Bryan (Brianne), Andrew, Stephanie, Amanda, Tyler, Zoe and Piper and great-grandfather of Grayson and McKenna.

Visitation Thursday March 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL, funeral service Friday March 6, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 4, 2020
