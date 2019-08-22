The Herald-News Obituaries
Visitation
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jack D. Rogers, age 77, passed away peacefully, Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Edward Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Survived by his wife, Judi (Miller) Rogers; children Debbie (Shawn) Bredesen and David (Suzanne) Rogers; grandchildren Sarah, Ryan and Kirsten Bredesen; sisters Suzanne (Michael deceased) McGroarty and Marti (John) Whalen; beloved grand puppy Mocha. Nieces, nephews and many friends also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Esta Rogers.

Born in Joliet, living in Plainfield. Jack was a 1960 graduated of Joliet Township High School, also an alumni of Joliet Junior College, Southern Illinois University, and Northern Illinois University, where he majored in Education. His teaching career began at West View Junior High in Romeoville, continuing at Wheaton Central High School and the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. He was a wonderful teacher and an inspiration to his students. Jack was an avid cyclist and sports fan especially for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. But his greatest joy was being with family and friends, and taking walks with Mocha. We will all miss his wonderful sense of humor, he made us laugh.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Private interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the St. Jude?s Children?s Hospital or the Leukemia Association would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
