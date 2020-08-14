1/1
Jack Gerald Goodman
1935 - 2020
Jack Gerald Goodman

Age 84, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph's Medical Center.

He was born in Chicago on September 17, 1935. He was an active resident of Carillon Lakes in Crest Hill since 2002.

Jack was a proud Army Veteran. He was employed for many years as a truck driver before retiring.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Pearl E. Goodman (2018) and his parents, Henry and Lillian (nee Hoffman) Goodman.

Survived by his daughter, Janis (Peter) Pietras; 2 granddaughters, Paige and Megan Pietras and a brother-in-law, Russell ( Lynn) Vanhaelewyn.

In accordance with Jack's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Jack and Pearl will be laid to rest togother at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery along with full military honors for Jack.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
