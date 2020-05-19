Jack L. Burlison
Jack L. Burlison, 83, of Elwood, IL passed away May 15, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born in Benton, IL to Raymond and Ollie Burlison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 sisters and 3 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (nee Heddins) Burlison; a daughter Cynthia (Clay ) Johnson, a son Jeffrey (Lorie) Burlison; 3 granddaughters, Christy (Phil) Vojtanek, Jacquelyn (Bobby) Purchase, Stacey (Cory Campbell) Lohmar; 3 step grandchildren Sarah (Jason) McMillin; Matt Johnson, Adam (Christina) Johnson; 2 great grandchildren, Camden and Kennedy Purchase; 9 step great children and one brother, David Burlison.
Jack delivered Hamms Beer for 28 years and worked for Consumers Liquors for 30 years. He was an Elwood volunteer fireman for 21 years, a Jackson Township Trustee for 24 years and a charter member and treasurer of the Elwood Lions Club until it disbanded. Jack was a diehard Cardinals Fan all his life. In his lifetime he was able to attend numerous World Series games cheering on his beloved Cardinals. In 2009, the All-Star Game was held in St. Louis and he was there for this once in a lifetime experience. He was an avid bird watcher and could tell you the name of every bird. The rare time he would find a bird on his feeder that he had never seen; he would look in one of his many bird books until he found the answer. Jack also enjoyed playing cards. For years you could find him in a good euchre game at Betty's. He loved getting together with family and friends for a good poker game. You would occasionally see him at the casino - proudly wearing his Cardinals hat and shirt playing video poker. He was nicknamed "Crabby", but he was a teddy bear who loved his family, sports, and card games (in that order).
Donations in Jack's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or to Elwood Fire Protection District, 309 W. Mississippi St., Elwood, IL 60421 would be most appreciated. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery, Elwood. Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321. To leave an e-condolence for the family please visit www.forsythegouldfh.com .
Published in The Herald-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.