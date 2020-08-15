Jack R. Zettergren



Born: March 25, 1937



Died: August 5, 2020



Jack Zettergren passed away in Fort Myers, Florida on August 5, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was 83 years old.



Jack is survived by his loving wife Lana (Kay) Zettergren (nee Koerner) of 55 years, his daughters, Kimberly (Darrell) Langlois and Kelly (Craig) Anthony and his cherished grandchildren, Nicole Langlois (Alex) Yoemans, Joshua Langlois, Emily Langlois, McGregor Anthony, Abigail Anthony, and Annabelle Anthony. He is survived by 2 brothers, Ronald Zettergren, Leslie (Judy) Zettergren and a sister, Judy Jones along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Jack was born on March 25, 1937 to Albert and Violet (nee Stefanich) Zettergren. He grew up in Joliet, Illinois attending Joliet Central High School. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. and then took a position at the Northern Trust Bank in 1963 and retired from the bank in 1994. He met his beloved wife, Kay, while commuting on the train to Chicago. They married in 1965 and raised their 2 daughters in Joliet, Illinois. Jack and Kay retired to Fort Myers, Florida in 2006 enjoying many years in "sunny" Florida together.



Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Violet Zettergren, his sisters, Peggy Zettergren Shalakthi and Marlene Smilie, father-in-law Richard F. Koerner, and mother-in-law, Jeanne Koerner.



Private family services will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store