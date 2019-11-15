|
John A. Waxweiler Sr.
Born: November 2, 1940
Died: November 13, 2019
Jack Waxweiler, age 79, late of Crest Hill passed away peacefully, Wednesday November 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his devoted family.
Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Paula (nee Emery); his friend and companion, Joe-the-dog; beloved children, James (Sharon), John Jr. (MaryAnn), Adam (Rachel) Waxweiler, and Suzanne (David) Haberkorn; his cherished grandchildren, Tori (Scott) Alexander, Jaclyn (Kurt) Hanaway, Ashley (Tim) Feehan, Tiler (Zach) Bradshaw, and Jack, Wade and Jorja Waxweiler; step-grandchildren, Lexie Mann and Emily Pickrum; his great-grandchildren, Broden and Adalyn Alexander, Timothy and Carson Feehan, and Declan Bradshaw. Also survived by nieces, Beth Gromos and Karen Castleman; and nephews, Michael, Scott, Eric and Craig Waxweiler.
Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary (nee Smith) Waxweiler; his twin brother, James Waxweiler, sister-in-law Sharon Cox Waxweiler; and a sister, Marold (Jo Anne) Leslie. Many dear friends also survive.
Jack was the retired Lockport Township Highway Commissioner, past Lockport Township Collector, Lockport Township Volunteer Fire Fighter and Lockport Police Department Auxiliary Officer. He was the owner of Waxweiler Trucking and was a heavy equipment operator for Argonne National Laboratory. Member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Lockport. Jack had a heart of gold, loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport IL., 60441 at 9:15am to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment Lockport City Cemetery.
Visitation Monday, November 18, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 3:00pm until 8:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019