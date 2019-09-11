|
|
Jackie Lee Fish
Jackie "Jack" Lee Fish, 78, passed away surrounded by family on September 4, 2019. Devoted husband to Darlene Fish of 42 years, loving father of Kevin Fish (Khanna), Kimberly Hagar (Fred), Renee Robbins (Paul), and Amanda Marta (Emmanuel). Adoring grandfather to Mitchell, Brianna, Ethan, Devin, Alayna, Arianna, Maxwell, and Eleanor. Beloved brother of Pauline Evans, Linda Luna, and Judy Bandow. He is preceded in death by his parents & loving and guiding aunts, Eleanor, Ruth, Betty, Goldie, Thelma, Viola, and uncle, Walter.
Funeral services will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60431, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to to support pediatric cancer treatment and research as it was Jack's wish that children and their families never endure the hardships of cancer. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 11, 2019