The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Lee "Jack" Fish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Lee "Jack" Fish Obituary
Jackie Lee Fish

Jackie "Jack" Lee Fish, 78, passed away surrounded by family on September 4, 2019. Devoted husband to Darlene Fish of 42 years, loving father of Kevin Fish (Khanna), Kimberly Hagar (Fred), Renee Robbins (Paul), and Amanda Marta (Emmanuel). Adoring grandfather to Mitchell, Brianna, Ethan, Devin, Alayna, Arianna, Maxwell, and Eleanor. Beloved brother of Pauline Evans, Linda Luna, and Judy Bandow. He is preceded in death by his parents & loving and guiding aunts, Eleanor, Ruth, Betty, Goldie, Thelma, Viola, and uncle, Walter.

Funeral services will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60431, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to to support pediatric cancer treatment and research as it was Jack's wish that children and their families never endure the hardships of cancer. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now