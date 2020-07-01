Jackson Christopher Lewis
Jackson Christopher Lewis, age 15, of Manhattan passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Jackson is survived by his loving parents Chris and Shelly (nee Merkel) Lewis, sister Jessica Lewis, grandparents Rusty (Penny) Merkel and Sonny (Jamie) Lewis, great grandparents Shirley Merkel and Shirley DeWitt, uncles Dan Merkel, Jimmy (Jill) O'Keefe, Dale (Pam) Lewis and Andy (Karen) Puckett, aunts, Bev (John) Gardine, Mary Rollins (Larry), SalliKuncewicz (Scott), Deana Leffers and Michelle (Scott) Attebury, and lots of cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by his great grandfather Russ Merkel, grandparents Pamela Merkel, Lynda Puckett, and Wayne Puckett, aunt Kimberly Leffers and cousin Samantha Gardine.
Jackson was a graduate of Manhattan Junior High where he ran Cross Country and Track. He played soccer for Tinley Park Bobcats and Lincoln-Way West where he was a current student. Jackson loved all kinds of music; he was outgoing and witty, unpredictable, entertaining and funny. He had a special bond with Lexi, a.k.a. "Booboos", his faithful canine companion. His list of friends was endless as he was a social butterfly who everyone liked to be around. Jackson's personality lit up a room and his smile was contagious.
Jackson was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend and his absence will be felt deeply by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial service for Jackson will be Friday, July 3, 2020from 2-5:30 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegoudfh.comIn lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made for suicide prevention and intervention in Jackson's name to Crisis Line of Will County: http://www.willfinduhelp.org/
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 1, 2020.