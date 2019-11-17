The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Jacob Aaron Weinert Obituary
Jacob Aaron Weinert

Jacob Aaron Weinert, age 28, of Lockport passed away suddenly on his morning commute to work November 12, 2019. Jacob was preceded in death by his daughter Autumn and his father Jim. Jacob is survived by his loving children Sapphire and Jasper Weinert; his fianc Izzy Sgiers; his mother Kathleen (nee McDonald); his siblings Robert (Tara) Pappalardo, Randi (Brian) Junitz, Gwendolyn Childress, Jimmy Weinert, Jennifer "Bubba" (Brandon) Gustafson, and James (Kristina) Weinert, Jr.; many nieces and nephews also survive. Jacob enjoyed many activities; some of his favorites include bowling (which he bowled a 300 perfect game), golfing, disc golfing, pool, and darts. Jacob was a loving and devoted, son, brother, fianc , and friend. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a visitation held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com

Following all services, cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2019
