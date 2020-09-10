1/1
Jacob Hansen Conrad
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Hansen Conrad

Jacob Hansen Conrad, a lifelong resident of Plainfield, passed away at the age of 21, on Monday, September 7, 2020. Jacob was born in Aurora, IL, on October 27, 1998, the son of Darren and Nancy Conrad. He was a 2017 graduate of Plainfield Central High School and attended Illinois State University and Joliet Junior College. He had a passion for playing hockey and was gifted in the sport. He grew up playing with both Jaguar Hockey Club and Chicago Hawks Hockey Club. He was also a member of the high school team and Illinois State University team.

When he wasn't on the ice, he enjoyed listening to music, video gaming, working out, and hanging with his friends. He could also be found next to some water with a fishing pole in his hand.

Jacob was kind, outgoing, fun-loving, always had a positive outlook on life, yet at times, could also be sarcastic, but in a loving way. But above all, he was a wonderful son, a protective brother, and a good friend that would do anything for anyone. His presence will be missed by all who loved him.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Darren and Nancy (nee Stolpestad) Conrad; his sister, Nicole Conrad; paternal grandfather, Raymond (Sheila) Conrad; maternal grandmother, Jill Stolpestad; and aunts and uncles, Patrick and Tina Conrad, Amy Conrad, and Eric and Kimberly Stolpestad. Several cousins and numerous teammates and friends also survive.

He is preceded by his paternal grandmother, Kathleen Conrad and maternal grandfather, Norman Stolpestad.

The family has requested to live stream the funeral services of Jacob Hansen Conrad at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/5DAYuSSMuvg) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved