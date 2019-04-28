Jacqueline A. Offerman



Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Offerman (nee Calkins), age 86, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (nee Kinney) Calkins, residing in Minooka, her piece of paradise, since 1976 before returning to Joliet. Jackie retired from Jewel following 25 years of service. She loved to bowl with the senior club and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and her animals.



Jackie is survived by her five children, Cynthia (Robert) Puleo, Janet (Kent) Irvin, Mary Offerman, John (Pam) Offerman and Judith (John) Balla; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and her dear friend, James Alstott. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, the love of her life of 50 years, John Offerman (2001); her daughter, Teresa Eslinger (2015); her son, John in infancy (1952); her great granddaughter, Allison Eslinger; two sisters, Betty Singletary and Marion Staehely; and her brother, Robert Calkins.



"To the world you are a mother, to me you are the world."



Visitation for Jackie Offerman will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, from 8:30 a.m. until Chapel Prayers at 9:15 a.m., continuing to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N. Broadway, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.