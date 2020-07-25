Jacqueline J. Lehner
Born: December 8, 1935
Died: July 23, 2020
JOLIET – Jacqueline J. Lehner (nee Minnick), age 84, passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Survived by her daughter, Jodi (Mike) Keto; grandchildren, Heather (Ken) Magrow, Cameron (Jennifer) Keto, Amber (Brian) Tezak and Christian Shanna; her eight great grandchildren; Zander Magrow, Kessler Magrow, Dilan Tezak, Mackenzie Tezak, Nathan Shanna, Lillian Shanna, Sofia Ash and Mia Keto; her siblings, Kenneth Minnick, John (Terry) Minnick, Calvin Minnick, Roy (Nancy) Minnick, Judy (Ron) Fowler, Debbie (Mike) Buske and Denise Johnson; her sisters-in-law, Helen Minnick and LeAnne Minnick and her aunt, Alice Troutman. Numerous nieces, nephews and many friends also survive
Preceded in death by her husband, Edwin E. Lehner (Jan. 21, 2019); her daughter Candi S. Lehner (Nov. 18, 2018); her granddaughter Holly Lehner (Nov. 9, 2004); her parents John and Helen (nee Troutman) Minnick; her brothers, Glenn Minnick and Bob Minnick; her nephew, Russ Lehner and nieces, Sherry Jackson and Renee Whalen.
Jackie was born on December 8, 1935 in Joliet, IL. She was a lifelong resident of the Joliet area. She attended Joliet Central High School, Class of 1953. Jackie worked at Joliet Township High Schools as a secretary. She worked most of her life at Inland property Management where she was the assistant vice president and property manager. She also worked for the Illinois State Police. Jackie loved her slot machines as well as fishing, camping and bowling. She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her.
The family would like to sincerely thank everyone at Joliet Area Community Hospice for their love and care for Jackie.
Funeral services for Jackie will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 Monday, July 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
