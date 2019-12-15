|
|
Jacqueline M. Kinzler
Born: October 19, 1947
Died: December 5, 2019
Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Kinzler, age 72, of Joliet passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Willow Falls in Crest Hill of complications from dementia with her family at her side. She was born in Joliet October 19, 1947 to the late Jeannette (nee Zobel) and Jack Kinzler of Joliet, Illinois.
Jackie along with her husband Leo ran Suzuki Motorcycle Shop in Joliet before moving to Arizona. She worked in childcare most of her life in her home and then at her church.
Surviving are two sisters; Roberta (Thomas) Hafner and Patricia (Bruce) Howk of Joliet; sister-in-law Fran Brencich of Crest Hill, Illinois; stepchildren and step grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leo Flanders (2011) and one brother Kim Kinzler (2018).
Jackie lived in Phoenix for 45 years, moving back to Joliet in June of 2018. Per her wishes, her body was donated to Science Care of Chicago, Illinois. Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Community Hospice, 250 Water Circle Drive, Joliet, Illinois, 60431 or to Jacki's church in Phoenix, Northwest Community Church of Phoenix, 16615 N. 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019