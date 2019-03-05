|
|
Jacquelon Shawntell Gaskin
Born: September 10, 1990
Died: February 27, 2019
Jacquelon Shawntell Gaskin, affectionately known as "Jack-Jack", daughter of Rusha Brooks and Tyree Gaskin, was born September 10, 1990.
She departed this life on February 27, 2019 alongside her children, Gianna and Giovanni Lee in an unexpected tragedy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL, Pastor Bennie Yarbough. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. She and her children will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL immediately following the service.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019