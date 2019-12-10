|
|
Jacqueline Gecan
(nee Carlson)
"Jackie" age 80 of Crest Hill, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Jackie attended St. Bernard's school in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1957. She was employed by Carson Pirie Scott in Joliet for 28 years.
Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to shop, decorate her home for the holidays, bake and visit with her amazing Crest Hill neighbors. She enjoyed 50 years of vacations to Ft. Myers Beach Florida.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Frank Gecan; devoted daughter: Diane (Dennis) Soave; beloved grandchildren: Amanda Blank, Troy Blank, Steve (Jessica) Gecan and Cailey Gecan; adorable great grandchildren: Stevie Gecan, Scarlett "Rosie" Gecan and Emma Blank; cousin: Debbie (Ike) Cowger who she considered a sister and cousin: Tom (Debra) Laken who she considered a brother; special godson: Steve (Kristin) Laken; best friend: Lois (John) Meyer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Steve Gecan; mother: Eva Singer; special great aunt: Nona (Joe) Laken, and cousins: Bill (Lois) Laken, Bob Laken and Don (Pam) Laken who she considered her brothers.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until chapel prayers beginning at 10:30 a.m., then driving in procession to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's name may be made to Southern Grace Hospice who cared for Jackie with so much love and respect. Southern Grace Hospice, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, GA 30253. (678-432-8811)
Obituary and tribute wall for Jacqueline Gecan at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019