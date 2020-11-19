Jakkar Green-Hosey



Born: May 15, 1990



Died: November 13, 2020



Jakkar Green-Hosey was born May 15, 1990 to Gaylyn Green and Patricia Hosey in Aurora, IL.



He accepted Christ at an early age. He attended school at Joliet Central High School.



Jakkar departed to join God's heavenly host on Friday, November 13, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emma Lee Green, Emma G. Green, Stoney Green, and Annie L. Wright, a sister, Santiana Hosey; his uncles, George Wright, and Peter Paul Fogel.



He leaves behind his parents; Gaylyn Green and Patricia Hosey; grandmother, Frankie L. Hosey of Aurora, IL; a daughter, Janyla of Joliet, IL; nine siblings, Shannon Hosey Lewis (Willie Lewis) of Aurora, IL, Rakeem Green-Hosey (Christiana) of Fort Bragg, NC, Nakia Hosey of Joliet, IL, Ashanti Hosey of Kankakee, IL; Tyler Green-Hosey of Joliet, IL, Jasmine Fields-Hosey of Aurora, IL, Dimitri Green-Hosey of Joliet IL; Jaquan Green-Hosey of Aurora IL, and Aaliyah Hosey of Joliet, IL. He also leaves a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the funeral home. Service at 2:00 PM. Private interment.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





