|
|
James A. Hensley
Age 83, of Shorewood, IL passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born November 12, 1936 in Gainesboro, TN to the late Roxie (nee Flatt) and Ernest Hensley. James moved with his family to Illinois at the age of 13 and has lived in the Joliet/Will County area ever since. He graduated from Reed Custer High School.
Beloved husband of 58 years to Adalia "Dolly" (nee Gutierrez) Hensley; loving father of James Jr., Reyna (Brian) Slavin, Eric (Angela), Mary Ann (Greg) Tucci, as well as Michael Czajkoski who was like a son to James, and a daughter-in-law, Carol Muscari; devoted grandfather of Alyssa (Trent) Bowers, Colin (Evelyn) Slavin, Colleen Slavin; Phillip (Rachel) Hensley, Zachary Hensley, Ashlei Hensley; Marissa Tucci, Shane Tucci, the late Grace Elizabeth Tucci (1998 in infancy) and Marley Tucci; proud great grandfather of Bjorn Bowers and Chase Hensley; dear brother of Charles, Jimmy Lee, Bobby Hensley, Beaulah Davis, Joyce Law, Louise Hibbs, Thelma Loftis, the late Sandra "Sue" Seeman and the late Judy Caroline Hensley. Many nieces and nephews, as well as his canine companion, Bella, also survive. James will also be missed by all of Dolly's family.
James retired from Caterpillar Inc. after 42 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Margaret Street Church of Christ his entire life.
Visitation for James A. Hensley will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, located at 3200 Black Road (at Essington Rd.) in Joliet. Funeral services will be Friday, February 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Evangelist Josh Collier will be officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020