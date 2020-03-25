|
James A. Horras
Born: August 29, 1929; in Joliet, IL
Died: March 19, 2020; in New Lenox, IL
James A. Horras was born August 29, 1929 in Joliet, IL. He passed peacefully at home in New Lenox on March 19, 2020, at the age of 90. Jim lived his entire life in the Mokena area. As a carpenter, he built homes throughout Will County. His "retirement" job was as a craftsman for the Will County Sheriff's office for more than a decade. Jim will be remembered for his sense of humor, work ethic, love of games and nature, and his dedication to his family. Jim is preceded in death by his father John, mother Catherine McGee, daughter Kathleen Marie, brother John and sisters Marie and Alice. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ruth Horras (nee Shevlin); 3 daughters, Barbara (Michael) Cook, Linda (Tom Flynn), and DeAnna (Michael) Kertson; 7 grandchildren Kathleen, Ryan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Tom & Tim; 1 great granddaughter Maddie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For online guest register visit www.hickeyfuneral.com Arrangements by Hickey Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 25, 2020