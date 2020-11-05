1/1
James A. Manthey
James A. Manthey

James A. Manthey, age 65, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Manthey (nee Abens); his children, Kevin Manthey, Julie (Joseph) Williams and Jimmy (Heather) Manthey; his grandson, Maxyn Williams; godfather to, Danielle Camargo and Jennifer Flattery; his siblings, Lauri Manthey and Mike (Margaret) Manthey and his sister and brother in laws, Dan (Rebecca Wallace) Abens, Doug Abens, Dave (Debbie) Abens, Denise (Pat) Flattery, Dawn (Jeff) Odegaard, Dennis (Roxy) Abens, Darren (Janna) Abens and Doreen (Jim) Sheen. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive that will truly miss him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur (Martha) Manthey and his sister in law, Diane King.

Jim spent many years as a teamster truck driver, he started his career at 7-up in 1975, where he met his soul mate Deborah. He retired in 2018 as a teamster truck driver. Jim loved spending time with his family, he loved a good laugh and joking around with his kids. He was an avid golfer and attended Golfsmith school. He truly enjoyed golfing with his sons, friends, and family. Jim was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching Cubs games and golf on tv. He was a great Papa to his grandson and best buddy, Maxyn. They shared a true bond. He looked forward to vacations with his family in Orange Lake, Florida. Many days were spent by the pool, with a beer in hand, playing cards and laughing. Followed by his wife's favorite part going to Disney.

Funeral services for James will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Per Jim's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
