Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
New Lenox, IL
View Map
James A. Messlein Sr.


1952 - 2019
James A. Messlein Sr. Obituary
James A. Messlein Sr

66, of New Lenox, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

James was born in Chicago to the late Theodore and Antoinette (nee Suprenant) Messlein.

Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Konczal); loving father of Jim (Mollie), Joe (Katie), and Jenny (Tony) Bendoraitis; cherished grandfather of Maddie, Jon, and Sara Messlein, Aiden and Joey Messlein, Bella and Ally Bendoraitis; dear brother of Martie (Hal) Oxspring, Ted (Judy) Messlein, Steve (Kathy) Messlein, Marie (Steve) McClintock, and Teri (Jim Martin) Messlein; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was a retired Carpenter and member of Carpenters Local 174. He was a coach for many years with the New Lenox Mustangs, New Lenox Baseball, and St. Jude School in New Lenox. He was a pseudo-father to many in the New Lenox area.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2pm - 9pm.

Funeral Service Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30am to St. Jude Catholic Church, New Lenox for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am.

Interment will be private. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 15, 2019
