James A. Pelc, age 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Lockport, lifelong resident. James retired from the Teamsters Union where he was a Truck Driver. A very proud WWII Europen Theatre Army Veteran. He was the proud owner and operator of a service station in Lockport in the early 1960's. Jim and Alie lived 20 wonderful years retired in Deltoa Florida ; he returned home to Lockport upon Alie's death. James and Alie loved to travel in their motor home and visit all over the United States and Canada. One of James's favorite trips of all times was the Alaska Highways. But above all else Florida was his favorite vacation spot.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alphonsine "Alie" (nee Delorenzo) (1997) and his parents, Anton and Marie Pelc.



Survived by his loving children, James T., John (Nancy), David (Julie), Robert (Amanda) and Mariane Pelc; cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Michael, Christine; three great grandchildren; his niece Nina (Larry) Tapella; brother-in-law Arthur DeLorenzo; four step-grandchildren; and his friend and companion, Mary Scalzo.



There will be a memorial visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. Per James's wishes cremation rights were respectfully addressed. Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019