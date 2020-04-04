|
|
James Brian Scott
Born: June 22, 1954
Died: March 30, 2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passage of our beloved brother, Jimmy. He passed into our Mother's arms peacefully on March 30, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
The youngest of 5 children, Jimmy is survived by his sister, Gloria Scott Wiltrakis (Tom), 3 brothers, Paul K. (Judy) Scott, Larry (Carol) Scott and David (Maureen) Scott; nieces Amanda (Rigoberto) Rodriguez, Carrie Scott, Jamie (Gary) Claudio, Lisa Monge, Uncle Bob, cousins and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Scott and Irene E Scott (Sciullo).
Jimmy was born on June 22, 1954 in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Joliet Central Highschool, class of 1972. He worked for the Joliet School District.
Whoever knew Jimmy couldn't help to love his goofy personality and his unforgettable smile. He was a sweet and kind person in a sometimes cruel world. He strived to perfection in his endeavors. His passion was for Dodge muscle cars. His first car was a 1971 Hemi Orange RT Challenger. His oldest brother, Paully, had to co-sign for it. Jimmy will be missed dearly by all of us that love him, now and forever.The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Jimmy's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of his life will be planned for the summer of 2020.
Until we meet again, those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant the world to me and always will too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain, but you are forever in our hearts until we meet again.
I love you and will miss you forever "Immy".
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020