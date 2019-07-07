The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
James C. Alstott


1941 - 2019
James C. Alstott Obituary
James C. Alstott

Born: February 18, 1941; in Joliet, IL

Died: July 2, 2019; in Naperville, IL

James C. Alstott, age 78, a life-long resident of Plainfield, IL, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Season's Hospice Home in Naperville, IL.

He was born February 18, 1941 in Joliet to his loving parents, the late Archie and Ada Alstott. Cherished husband of the late Sharon Alstott, nee Rinehart, wedded on November 30, 1963.

Beloved dad of Jim (Becky) Alstott of Aurora, IL. Adored grandpa Jonathan, Nicholas, and Brady Alstott. Dearest brother of William (Shirley) Alstott, Mary Jane (Warren) Rolando, Betty (Rick) Rechter, Ada (Randy) Kujawski, and the late David (Jean) Alstott. Dear uncle Mary Kay (Dolph) Young.

Jim graduated from Plainfield High School. Jim spent his entire career working for NICOR Gas Company. Jim was a member of Plainfield Order of the Eastern Star (Pansy Chapter) and Masonic Lodge. He was an avid bowler and golfer, enjoyed watching sports, loved John Deere Tractors and most of all bragging about his grandsons!

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: would be appreciated. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9th 3:00-6:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60540. Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL.

For more information please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 7, 2019
