James C. Mahan Jr.



It is with great sadness that the family of James C. Mahan Jr., announces his passing after a sudden heart related issue, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 65. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathy, his children, Jeremy, Danielle (Mike), and Sara (Brandon), and his mother, Jeanne Mahan. Jim will be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Michael, Kate, and Madeline, and his brother Thomas. Jim will also be forever remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.



A native of Elwood, IL, Jim attended Governers State University where he received a Law Degree and began his career in labor relations. Through this career, Jim served as union president at Olin Corporaton, Federal Mediaton Commision Services where he negotiated major strikes in the Denver, CO area and finally as Director of Labor Relations for Safeway Corp. Jim retired in 2005 and shortly after move to Henderson, NV where he enjoyed playing golf, watching the news and sports, catching up with his kids on the phone, and taking trips to Cabo, Illinois, and California to see family and friends.



Jim was known for his love of baseball. He was an avid Cubs fan and his one wish was for the Cubs to win the World Series. He was extremely excited when he got to see that wish come true in 2016.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stone City VFW, 124 Stone City, Joliet, IL. All are invited to celebrate the life of James C. Mahan.C. Mahan. Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019