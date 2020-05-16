James Charles Putnam
James Charles Putnam "Jim", age 46, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Jim is survived by his wife, Bethy (nee Bolton); daughter who he adored, Cora Lynn Putnam; step children, Dylan Lhotak and Brendan Lubash; parents, Rick and Lynn (nee Antole) Putnam; Joell (Joe) Jameson, John (Jenny) Putnam and Jeff Putnam; godparents, Jim and Carol Antole; aunts and uncles, Annette (Mike) Webber and Syd (Sandy) Putnam; nieces and nephews, Maelynn, Wrigley and Joey Jameson, Johnathon Armstrong and Samantha Grindle, Anthony (fiancée Becca) Bonifay, Kaitlynn Rakowski, Alex Rakowski; very adored great-nephew, Gabe Cassello; mother-in-law, Sue (Mike) Pierson; father-in-law, Harvey (Carol) Bolton; sister-in-law, Kelly (Dan) Rakowski; beloved aunt-in-law, Hopey Voss; numerous cousins and dear friends.
Preceded in death, maternal grandparents, Joseph "Pops" and Mabel "Gammy" (nee Dick) Antole; paternal grandparents, Charles and Alyce (nee Lundy) Putnam.
Jim was a loving and adored father. His daughter was always the first on his mind; the time they spent together was greatly cherished by them both. His daughter was his everything, the center of his life from the moment he first laid eyes on her. He was employed by the City of Lockport and just completed his 26th year. Over the 26 years with the city he made so many friends that became part of his family. Jim attended St. Dennis Grade School and graduated from Lockport High School, class of 1993. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He loved deer hunting, duck hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Jim's life will begin on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with an outdoor visitation to be held at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL 60435 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. If you are planning on attending the visitation, please pull into the funeral home parking lot and wait for direction from the funeral home staff to pull your vehicle into the receiving line. This is a no contact visitation but will allow all of Jim's dear family and friends the opportunity to come and pay their final respects. A livestream Catholic service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. You will be able to attend the service from the safety of your own home by visiting Jim's memorial page and selecting the link for the service. Obituary and tribute wall for James Charles Putnam at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
James Charles Putnam "Jim", age 46, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Jim is survived by his wife, Bethy (nee Bolton); daughter who he adored, Cora Lynn Putnam; step children, Dylan Lhotak and Brendan Lubash; parents, Rick and Lynn (nee Antole) Putnam; Joell (Joe) Jameson, John (Jenny) Putnam and Jeff Putnam; godparents, Jim and Carol Antole; aunts and uncles, Annette (Mike) Webber and Syd (Sandy) Putnam; nieces and nephews, Maelynn, Wrigley and Joey Jameson, Johnathon Armstrong and Samantha Grindle, Anthony (fiancée Becca) Bonifay, Kaitlynn Rakowski, Alex Rakowski; very adored great-nephew, Gabe Cassello; mother-in-law, Sue (Mike) Pierson; father-in-law, Harvey (Carol) Bolton; sister-in-law, Kelly (Dan) Rakowski; beloved aunt-in-law, Hopey Voss; numerous cousins and dear friends.
Preceded in death, maternal grandparents, Joseph "Pops" and Mabel "Gammy" (nee Dick) Antole; paternal grandparents, Charles and Alyce (nee Lundy) Putnam.
Jim was a loving and adored father. His daughter was always the first on his mind; the time they spent together was greatly cherished by them both. His daughter was his everything, the center of his life from the moment he first laid eyes on her. He was employed by the City of Lockport and just completed his 26th year. Over the 26 years with the city he made so many friends that became part of his family. Jim attended St. Dennis Grade School and graduated from Lockport High School, class of 1993. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He loved deer hunting, duck hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Jim's life will begin on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with an outdoor visitation to be held at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL 60435 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. If you are planning on attending the visitation, please pull into the funeral home parking lot and wait for direction from the funeral home staff to pull your vehicle into the receiving line. This is a no contact visitation but will allow all of Jim's dear family and friends the opportunity to come and pay their final respects. A livestream Catholic service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. You will be able to attend the service from the safety of your own home by visiting Jim's memorial page and selecting the link for the service. Obituary and tribute wall for James Charles Putnam at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2020.