James D. Cox
James D. Cox

James D. "Jim" Cox

Age 71, of Shorewood, IL passed from this life Monday evening November 16, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Kathleen (nee McEvilly) Cox; loving father of James "Jamie" Cox and Shannon (Dan) Prokop; proud Grandpa of twins, Declan James, Brody; Addyson and Maverick. He is also survived by his siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current circumstances visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Minooka. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans.



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
