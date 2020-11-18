James D. Cox
James "Jim" D. Cox
Age 71, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Monday, November 18, 2020. He was born and raised in Grafton, W VA and after graduating from Grafton High he served his Country proudly in the U.S. Army.
Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen (nee McEvilly) Cox, Son James "Jamie" Cox, Daughter Shannon (Daniel) Prokop, Grandchildren: Twins- Declan James & Brody Raymond, Addyson & Maverick Prokop. Brothers David (Karen) Cox, Robert (Vickie) Cox & Sisters Mary (Richard-deceased) Litzinger & Martha (Joseph-deceased) Bragg. Surviving in-laws Patrick (Linda) McEvilly, Peggy McEvilly-Reed, Kevin (Margaret)McEvilly, Marilou (Michael) Carr, Brian (Denise) McEvilly, Kelly (Nick) Galatte & Jean Cox. Many Nieces, Nephews, Friends & his fur babies Kodo, Aurora & Wrigley also survive.
Preceeded in death by his parents Ira & Edith (nee Bennett) Cox & in-laws James & Anne McEvilly. Brothers Luther, Neal, Darryl and Glenn Cox. Sister Mabel Harris and sister-in-law Colleen McEvilly-Kapsch.
Jim worked for 30 years with the Teamsters Local 179 as a low boy driver & retired from Local 150 Operating Engineers. He was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan and loved watching them with his family. Enjoyed NHRA with his daughter and Nascar with his friends. Jim never met a stranger and was loved by all that knew him. He was known for making anyone laugh with his jokes and humor. Many great times charter fishing for salmon on Lake Michigan.
He will be deeply missed by many.
Due to current restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be held privately. Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Minooka, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Disabled American Veterans.
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.