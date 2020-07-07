James D. Watkins
James D. Watkins, age 82, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
James retired from Caterpillar after 34 years of service. He went on to be a bus driver for the next 17 years, retiring in 2017. He also served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman Second Class.
James is survived by his two children Sabrina Josephs and Leslie Watkins; one grandson Noah Watkins; two brothers Alvin Watkins and Warren Watkins; his loving niece Dianne Watkins and several other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Nancy (Cardwell) Watkins; his parents Benjamin and Sarah (Cook) Watkins; six siblings Benjamin Jr., Gene, Ella, Lena, Bill Lee, and Marvin.
A visitation will be held at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3-5 p.m with a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. We are following all COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required. The funeral service can be viewed on line by visiting James' Tribute Wall at bgsfuneralhome.com
.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Private inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.