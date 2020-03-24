|
James DeHart
James "Jim" DeHart, Age 75, a lifelong resident of New Lenox, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Linda (Wiggins); loving father of Kristy (Scott) Carlson, Shawn (Mike) Fernandez, and Amy (Paul) Mitchell; cherished grandfather of Timothy (Megan) Carlson, Amanda Carlson, Amber (Billy) Iseman, Brittany (Dan) Campbell, Emily Fernandez, Michael Fernandez, Joshua Mitchell, Savannah Mitchell, and Kennady Mitchell and great-grandfather of Noah Carlson, Olivia Carlson, Nolan Campbell, and Penelope Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Virginia DeHart (Boswell).
The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank-You to Jim's Caregivers in Cottage 5 for their excellent care, responsibility and attentiveness.
Jim enjoyed woodworking, camping and traveling. He was an avid train collector and attended Grace Fellowship Church in Oak Forest.
Due to the Covid-19 D and the IDPH Funeral Home guidelines the services will be held private for the family. Info 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020