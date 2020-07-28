James Dominick Allen
Age 82-Born March 15, 1938 where he was a lifelong resident of the Joliet area. Passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at Palos Community Hospital Hospice Care Unit due to congestive heart failure.
Survived by his loving wife of 55 years Patricia (Judnich), sons Jeffrey (Gina) Allen and Gregory (fiance Christina) Allen, Grandsons Dominick, Anthony and Michael. Preceded in death by his parents James and Martha Allen and his sisters Edith (Gene) Antich and Susan (Nelson) Klumpp.
Jim was a proud graduate of Joliet Catholic High School class of 1956. Graduate of Joliet Junior College and Northern Illinois University. Veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp Reserves serving from 1963 to 1969. Jim retired from Palos Community Hospital after serving for 22 years as the Business Manager. He was the president and Board Chairman of the credit union which served employees of the hospital for 15 years. He was active at St. Jude parish in New Lenox where he served on several committees and councils.
Anybody who knew Jim knows that he was an avid Fox News watcher and a regular at the New Lenox Public Library where he enjoyed reading the Wall Street Journal. He cherished the times walking with the Four Season Walking Group and the meals after the walks. He also enjoyed his retirement years by traveling with family and friends.
Services will be held July 29, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00a.m. to 10:00a.m. in the church Narthex with the funeral mass and service to follow. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE.
In lieu of flowers donations to the New Lenox Public Library or St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.