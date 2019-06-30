James E. Bulger



Age 69, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.



Born October 28, 1949 in Harvey, Illinois. He was raised in Joliet and graduated from Joliet West High School with the class of 1967. Following graduation Jim enlisted in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electrician and proudly served his country from 1968 to 1972. Jim worked for IBEW #176 as a Journeyman Electrician until retiring in 1999. He was a devoted Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame fan who also enjoyed listening to music and playing tennis in his younger years.



Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mary (nee Lewandowski); sister: Kathleen (Ken) Havens; sisters-in-law: June Lewandowski and Nancy Hooks; brother-in-law: Michael Lenich; brother: Michael (Judy) Bulger; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his beloved cat, Otto.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Bulger; sister: Mary Ann Lenich; niece: Mary Beth Lenich and brother-in-law, Bill Lewandowski.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



The family invites relatives and friends to gather at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for interment services. Obituary and tribute wall for James E. Bulger at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on June 30, 2019