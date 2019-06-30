The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bulger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Bulger


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Bulger Obituary
James E. Bulger

Age 69, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Born October 28, 1949 in Harvey, Illinois. He was raised in Joliet and graduated from Joliet West High School with the class of 1967. Following graduation Jim enlisted in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electrician and proudly served his country from 1968 to 1972. Jim worked for IBEW #176 as a Journeyman Electrician until retiring in 1999. He was a devoted Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame fan who also enjoyed listening to music and playing tennis in his younger years.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mary (nee Lewandowski); sister: Kathleen (Ken) Havens; sisters-in-law: June Lewandowski and Nancy Hooks; brother-in-law: Michael Lenich; brother: Michael (Judy) Bulger; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his beloved cat, Otto.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Bulger; sister: Mary Ann Lenich; niece: Mary Beth Lenich and brother-in-law, Bill Lewandowski.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family invites relatives and friends to gather at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for interment services. Obituary and tribute wall for James E. Bulger at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now