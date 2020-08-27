1/1
James E. Daly
James E. Daly

James E. Daly Of Minooka, IL; left to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 86 years.

Born in Ollie, Iowa the son of the late Donald and Edythe Daly.

Beloved Husband of 65 years to Helen Daly (Miller);Cherished Father of Daniel (Kathy) Daly and Debora (Jim) Miller; Proud Grandfather of Brian Daly, Brent Daly, Jessica Miller, Dereck (Emily) Miller and Renee Miller; Fond Brother of Arlene (the late Paul) Boer, Fred (LaWona) Daly and Jack (Sharon) Daly.

Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces, nephews and a community of friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Larry and Norman and sister Eileen. James was a long time member of the Methodist Church. He followed organized sports and his hobbies included wood carving of animals, fishing and gardening, especially growing "prized" tomatoes and onions.

Jim proudly served his country as a distinguished Veteran of the US Army. He retired from Caterpillar after 35 years of valued service.

Jim was deeply loved and appreciated for all the big and little ways he made our lives better everyday with his caring, generous, and thoughtful heart. He will be profoundly missed and dearly remembered.

Visitation for James E. Daly will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Minooka United Methodist Church located at 205 W Church Street from 12:00 PM until time of Service at 2:00 PM. Cremation Rites will be accorded following service and Interment will be private at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery,Elwood, IL.

Due to the number of people who would like to pay their respects, we ask that you make your visit a brief one in order for all who would like to attend a chance to do so. Face coverings are required for entry into Minooka United Methodist Church. Maximum Occupancy 50 people at a time.

Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, Channahon

For information 815. 467-1234 or www.themaplefuneralhome.com


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Minooka United Methodist Church
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Minooka United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
