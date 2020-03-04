|
James E. Florey
James E. "Skip" Florey 85, of Coal City, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Skip was born in Clinton, IL to the late Elmer and Annabelle Florey.
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Fahrnow); loving father of Sherry (Ron) Burnam, Tom Florey, and Paul Florey; step-father of Matt Maloni and Stacy (Barry) Stone; cherished grandfather of seven and proud great grandfather of 2; dear brother of the late Raymond Florey and the late Twalia (Jim) Marcum; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
Skip was one of the founding members of Lincolnway Christian Church. He was retired from Brown and Lambrecht after over 45 years of service, was a lifetime member of IUOE Local 150, and a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran.
The family will receive friends at Lincolnway Christian Church, New Lenox on Saturday, March 7, 2020 for a visitation from 9:00am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00am. Interment Braceville Gardner Cemetery, Braceville, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 4, 2020