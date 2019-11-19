|
|
James E. McCallister
James E. "Jim" McCallister, age 65, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his late residence. He was born in Joliet on September 14, 1954. Jim graduated from Joliet West High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a B52 tail gunner in the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Illinois and earned his CPA license. Jim was employed as a controller for several auto dealerships in Illinois and Indiana and retired in 2011.
Jim loved to collect coins, play guitar, and play with his furry friends, Max, Murray and Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his father, William K. and mother, Mary C. (nee Meyer) McCallister; father-in-law, Ernst F. Oder; uncle, Carl and aunt, Dottie Meyer; and nephew, Justin McCallister.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Emilie (nee Oder); brothers, David (Diane), Paul (Peggy), and Phillip McCallister; sisters, Ann McCallister and Karen (Greg) Sakowicz; mother-in-law, Shirley Oder; sister-in-law, Jane (Alan) Costello; brothers-in-law, Steve (Cindy) and Alan Oder; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation for James E. McCallister will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, with Rev. Dustin Blumer officiating. Interment with full Military Honors under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019